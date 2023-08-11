How Man City Should Line Up In Premier League Opener Vs Burnley

Tonight, Manchester City will commence the new Premier League season as they face Burnley. The reigning champions will begin their quest to maintain their title with an opening match at Turf Moor, where they will once again encounter their iconic captain, Vincent Kompany. This fixture revisits the matchup that saw both teams clash in the FA Cup last season, with City emerging victorious in a commanding 6-0 victory. However, Burnley is determined to create a significant impact upon their return to the top-tier league.

Pep Guardiola enters the match with a complete roster at his disposal, and this includes their recent acquisition, Josko Gvardiol. Although the center-back couldn’t participate in the previous weekend’s Community Shield loss to Arsenal due to timing constraints, he has acclimated well within the team over the course of the week.

Adding to the defensive strength, Nathan Ake is also ready to contribute. The adaptable defender, who was absent during the visit to Wembley due to an injury, has since recovered and resumed training, making him available for selection.

