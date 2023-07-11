How Man City Proved To Be A Bigger Club Than Man UTD By Signing The Red Devils Academy Player.

Manchester United is one of the numerous clubs that has produced so many talented players from their academy. It is quite unfortunate that Manchester United sometimes lose this players to other teams due to their inability to offer these players adequate play time in the first team squad. Last season, Garnacho was the only academy player who secured a spot in Erik Ten Hag’s team. The youngster’s amazing playstyle was the main reason why he was brought into the team, and he didn’t fail to deliver.

Other academy players like Pellistri and Iqbal didn’t get enough play time, and this is why Iqbal left the team. It has recently been revealed that Manchester United would also be losing another young talented player, but this time, they would be losing their player to their rivals, Manchester City. 16 years old Harrison Parker who is a highly rated centre back is close to joining the Red Devils rivals. One surprising thing about this transfer is that the young player refused to extend his contract in Manchester United despite the fact that the club offered him a very lucrative offer.

In the last few years, we have seen players show more interest in Manchester City than Manchester United, and this is not surprising because at Manchester City, they are more guaranteed of winning trophies than at Manchester United.

The truth is that Manchester United is far more successful than Manchester City, however, as at now, it would be right to consider Manchester City a far bigger club than Manchester United. What is your opinion on this? Drop comments below.

