How Man City Could Line Up in Pep’s Preferred 3-2-4-1 Formation Next Season After Signing Kovacic

Manchester City had an incredible 2022/23 season. The English Premier League club won the Champions League, the English Premier League, and the FA Cup, making them the first club to win the continental treble after Manchester United won it in 1999.

This shows just how strong Manchester City’s current squad is. Last season, the game-changer for Pep Guardiola was his ingenious change of formation. The Spanish tactician changed his formation from the traditional 4-3-3 formation to a more modern and novel 3-2-4-1 formation.

The former Barcelona decided to use three centre-backs with another centre-back, who is usually John Stones moving into midfield to play the holding midfield role. This gives Rodri more freedom and also gives the team more security.

With Mateo Kovacic joining the club and Ilkay Gündogan moving to Barcelona, the Croatian midfielder would be expected to play the role of Ilkay Gundogan in the team. This means that we would likely see the former Chelsea star playing alongside Kevin De Bruyne higher up the pitch.

The presence of Kovacic would give Pep Guardiola’s team more defensive security and it won’t be surprising for us to see Mateo Kovacic swapping positions with Rodri during games due to the former’s defensive capabilities.

Therefore, next season, we could see Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji in the centre-back roles.

Erling Haaland would be expected to lead the attack. The two deeper midfielders would be Rodri and John Stones. The midfield three would consist of Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mateo Kovacic.

