How Lukaku Displayed Top Professionalism By Celebrating His Brilliant Goal With Barella

Inter Milan have Romelu Lukaku to thank for their vital win over Porto in the fist leg of the Uefa Champions League round of 16 at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan. The Italian club started the Belgian striker on the bench.

But with the game running down on a deadlock, Simone Inzaghi called upon Romelu Lukaku to try and inspire a win and the striker did not disappoint.

With less than 5 minutes to go in the match, Barella swung a brilliant cross unto the head of Lukaku in the Porto 18-yard-box. His first attempt beat the goalkeeper and came off the post before he pounced on it and made sure it landed in the back of the net.

The entire stadium erupted and Lukaku, the man of the moment celebrated his goal with the provider, Barella. Just days ago, the two players were involved in a heated exchange on the pitch but all of that seems to be in the past now.

Lukaku who was alleged to have called Barella names in their bust up showed top professionalism to celebrate the goal with his teammate. This is exactly what teammates do. They argue, fight, and they move on.

Inter fans would have been pleased to see that there’s still unity in the team despite the on-field arguments. Especially after Edin Dzeko and Andre Onana were having a go at each other in the first half.

No matter what happens on the field, at the end of the day, every player want the same thing, and that is to win.

WoleOscar (

)