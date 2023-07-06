How Liverpool, Man United And Arsenal Have Been Upgrading Their Midfield This Summer

Liverpool was able to secure qualifications for the Europa League but the Reds had to battle against poor performance to overturned their bad standing on the Premier League table last season. The Midfield was Liverpool’s biggest weakness last season and the Reds have been quite active this summer transfer window to rebuild their Midfield.

For Arsenal, last season, the North London club had everything including a strong defense, a reliable midfield and a prolific attack but the Gunners didn’t have a a huge depth like Manchester City and it affected their race for the Premier league title last season.

This summer, just like Liverpool, Arsenal has been working to reinforce their Midfield. Both Arsenal and Liverpool alongside Manchester United have added new faces to their squad this summer to build their Midfield.

Liverpool has completed the transfer of Argentina Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield Stadium over a month ago. The World Cup Winner joined the Reds as part of their rebuild. The Jurgen Klopp’s side have recently added Szoboszlai to their Midfield after signing the Star from Rb Leipzig.

On Wednesday afternoon, Manchester United unveiled Mason Mount as their new number 7. The English Midfielder would be expected to bring his elegance to Old Trafford as Erik Ten Hag hopes to clinch the Premier league title next season.

Arsenal have already completed the transfer of Kai Havertz from Chelsea. The North London club agreed to a fee worth £65million including performance related add-on for the Transfer of the German Forward to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arsenal is continuing with their midfield rebuild as the North London club is on verge of completing the transfer of Declan Rice from West Hamd United for a fee of £105million.

