How Liverpool Loss In The Transfer Battle To Chelsea Raises Concerns Over Decision Making

Recently, the Reds were highly praised for their skill in the transfer market. However, it appears that they are now struggling to make informed decisions.

Shortly after the match ended at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp received news that the Chelsea manager was looking to sign a few more players before the transfer window shuts. In his press conference after the game, Klopp commented, “That’s something every Chelsea manager desires, and they often succeed in doing so.” It’s not surprising that the media portrayed Klopp’s response as a slight towards Chelsea.

The massive amount of money Chelsea’s owners have spent since last year’s takeover has definitely upset some of their competitors. With nearly £1 billion spent on players during just three transfer windows, it’s not surprising that other clubs feel a mix of envy and confusion. In today’s era, where many clubs strive to abide by UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and live within their means, Liverpool included, such lavish spending is attracting attention.

Given this context, it would have been somewhat understandable if Klopp had displayed bitterness towards Chelsea. Especially since Liverpool recently lost two potential transfer targets, Moises Caicedo and Romeo La, who ultimately chose to move to Stamford Bridge instead of Anfield, with Todd Boehly & Co. involved in the deals.

An embarrassing mess

There’s no need to feel ashamed if Chelsea outbids other clubs. It’s challenging to compete with a team that not only pays premium prices for players but also offers ridiculously long and lucrative contracts. As any agent would confirm privately, the size of the salary offered often plays a significant role in finalizing a deal.

However, while Chelsea may have prevented Liverpool from addressing their defensive midfield issue, it’s important to note that they did not create the problem in the first place. Jamie Carragher and Alan Shearer were correct in describing the recent events as “embarrassing” from Liverpool’s perspective because this is a mess that they themselves have created and it is now being publicly scrutinized.

Staggering turn of events

It was evident that La was the top choice, but Liverpool’s recruitment team deemed the £50m fee demanded by Southampton as unreasonable. This reasoning is understandable, considering La is only 19 years old and has had just one impressive season in the Premier League.

However, when Chelsea entered the picture, Liverpool surprised and puzzled everyone by striking a deal with Brighton for Caicedo, costing a staggering £110m. While Caicedo is a better and slightly more experienced player than La, the price tag seemed even more inflated. It’s worth noting that Sandro Tonali, an Italy international who played a crucial role for AC Milan in reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season, joined Newcastle for nearly half the price.

If Liverpool had decided not to sign Caicedo and La due to the high transfer fees, fans could have once again complained about FSG being too cautious with spending. However, they wouldn’t have been able to criticize the club’s consistent approach in the transfer market.

But at the moment, Liverpool is facing rightful ridicule because it seems like they now have more money than they know what to do with. This is surprising, considering that under former director of football Michael Edwards, the club was praised for being transfer market experts.

