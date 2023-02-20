How Liverpool could lineup against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the UCL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool face a difficult challenge in the round of 16 of the 2022–23 UEFA Champions League competition as they are pitted against the reigning champions, Real Madrid. The Reds have not had the best of times in recent years in the Champions League, and the pressure is on for manager Jurgen Klopp to finally deliver a major European trophy.

Photo credit: skysport

In order to beat the Spanish giants, Liverpool will need to set up their team in a way that will maximise their potential and give them a fighting chance of progressing to the next round. Klopp will likely go with a 4-3-3 formation, which allows the team to attack in numbers and defend in numbers.

The back four will be led by Virgil van Dijk, who will be flanked by two full-backs in Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The midfield will consist of the ever-reliable Jordan Henderson at the base, flanked by two defensive players in Fabinho and Stefan Bajcetic.

At the tip of the midfield triangle, Liverpool will need to deploy a playmaker who can unlock the Madrid defence and create chances for the front three. This is where the experienced James Milner comes in, as he has the guile and intelligence needed to break down the opposition.

Up front, Klopp will rely on the pace and skill of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo. Salah will be the main goal scorer, Darwin will provide the link between midfield and attack, and Gakpo will be the one to provide the width.

This is a team that is capable of competing with the best in the Champions League, and if Liverpool can remain organised and disciplined, they have a real chance of beating Real Madrid and progressing to the quarterfinals. Klopp has the players to make it happen, and it will be fascinating to see how they fare against the Spanish champions.

