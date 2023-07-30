How Liverpool Could Line Up in 2023/24 If They Sign Lavia After Signing Szloboszlai and Mac Allister

Liverpool finished outside of the top four last season. This would be the first time such would be happening since the 2015/16 season. Their performance last season rang the alarm bells and Jurgen Klopp has gone about rebuilding his misfield option this summer transfer window.

The German manager has been forced to allow Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to leave the club; two aged but very experienced players. Jurgen Klopp has tried to fill the gap left behind by the departure of both stars by signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion and Dominik Szloboszlai from RB Leipzig so far in the current transfer window.

However, if Liverpool’s midfield is to be in the right shape ahead of the upcoming season, the English Premier League giants would have to sign another midfielder, preferably a more defensive one.

According to reports, the club is actively working on signing Southampton midfielder, Romeo La. However, so far, a deal hasn’t been struck with Southampton.

If Romeo La joins the club, he would be the direct replacement for Fabinho in the defensive midfield role. La would provide the needed defensive solidity while Mac Allister and Szloboszlai would all play ahead of him.

Liverpool’s defense would remain the same as it was last season given that they haven’t made any defensive signing this summer.

In the attack, the return of Luis Diaz would breathe more life into Liverpool’s frontline as Cody Gakpo leads the line while Mohamed Salah plays in the right-wing position.

Johndominic01 (

)