How Lisandro Martinez Was Able To Prove Jamie Carragher Wrong

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez has managed to prove Jamie Carragher wrong considering his outstanding performances so far since joining the Red devils.

Carragher slammed the Red devils for signing a short defender last summer. Jamie Carragher wasn’t pleased with the signing of Lisandro Martinez and he slammed Manchester United for signing the short defender from Ajax.

Jamie Carragher has now admitted that Lisandro Martinez has been brilliant for United this season.

Martinez was among the Argentina winning squad that won the 2022 World Cup which was held in Qatar. He has become an integral part of Erik ten Hag’s defence at Old Trafford this season. Lisandro Martinez height is just 5ft 9in and Jamie Carragher thinks he may struggle to perform well in the premier league.

Carragher said ‘Lisandro Martínez has been brilliant. To be that small and play centre back, you obviously have to be a special player.

‘He’s been a big part of Manchester United’s spirit. There was a game I saw a few weeks ago and he was a sub, and someone scored a late goal, and he was right involved in the celebrations.

‘Every player has weaknesses; the best players hide them or make sure they don’t get exposed. He’s a really good player and he’s surprised me the way he’s coped.’

Lisandro Martinez has formed an impressive defensive partnership with Raphael Varane at Manchester United. The two players have helped improve United defensive positions.

