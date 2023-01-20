How Leandro Trossard Can Help Make Arsenal’s Attack More Deadly.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo Credit: Sky Sports

Arsenal have completed a deal with Brighton and Hove Albion for the transfer of Belgian forward Leandro Trossard for a reported fee of £21m.

The Gunners made the announcement on their official website welcoming the player to the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta reacted to the news stating, “We’re really happy to have him. He’s a player we have followed for a while now and the opportunity came and we have the necessity to have a player in the front line that is versatile enough to play different positions.”

How will Trossard impact Arsenal’s attack?

Leandro Trossard could potentially help make Arsenal’s attack more deadly by providing a versatile attacking option on the wing.

He is known for his pace, technical ability, and ability to score goals. He could also bring a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack with his ability to cut inside and shoot with his stronger left foot.

Additionally, his ability to create chances for teammates with his passing and movement off the ball could help Arsenal improve their goal scoring opportunities.

AaronBuzo (

)