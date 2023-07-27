How Juventus Could Line Up Next Season If They Sign Laporte, Gravenberch, Kessie, and Lukaku

Last season was a very unfortunate one for Juventus. The Italian Serie A club was hit with point deductions which forced them to finish outside of the top four and as a result, lose out on Champions League qualification.

This season, they would be doing their very best to be back among Europe’s best teams in the best club completion on the continent.

The best way to start is by signing players who would aid this cause this summer ahead of next season. So far, the Old Ladies have signed Timothy Weah. They would also be welcoming Andrea Cambiaso back into the team after he returned from his loan at Bologna.

Juventus has also been linked with some players they would be looking to sign this summer. The club is said to be interested in signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea. The Belgian striker played for Inter Milan last season but has returned to Chelsea after the end of his loan spell in Milan.

Ryan Gravenberch and Franck Kessie are the two midfielders Juventus is working on signing this summer. The addition of both players would give Juventus the required solidity in midfield ahead of next season.

In defense, the Old Ladies would be looking to sign Manchester City star, Aymeric Laporte to partner Bremer in the centre of Juve’s defense.

If Juventus is able to sign all four players this summer, they would be in for a better 2023/24 season.

Below is how the team could look next season with the signing of Romelu Lukaku, Ryan Gravenberch, Franck Kessie, and Aymeric Laporte:

