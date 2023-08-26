How Jurgen Klopp can fix Liverpool’s defensive issues

Liverpool’s recent defensive vulnerabilities have raised concerns among fans and pundits alike, prompting questions about how manager Jürgen Klopp can shore up his backline and restore the defensive stability that was once the hallmark of the Reds’ success. In this article, we delve into three key strategies that Klopp can implement to address Liverpool’s defensive issues.

1. Integrate Wataru Endo.

One solution to Liverpool’s defensive woes lies in the integration of Wataru Endo into the starting lineup. The Japanese midfielder showcased his ability to seamlessly adapt to the Premier League environment during his debut against Bournemouth. Despite having only one training session with the team, Endo displayed remarkable composure, completing passes and making crucial tackles, interceptions, and clearances.

With the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, Liverpool’s midfield lacked much-needed defensive stability. Endo’s signing provides a boost in this aspect, as he brings experience and leadership as the captain of Japan’s national team. Klopp can rely on Endo to anchor the midfield, offering protection to the backline and facilitating smoother transitions between defence and attack.

2. Providing Adequate Cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold

One aspect contributing to Liverpool’s defensive frailties is the imbalance in the fullback positions. Trent Alexander-Arnold, known for his attacking prowess, often finds himself caught upfield, leaving the right flank exposed. To rectify this, Klopp could encourage better communication between Alexander-Arnold and the right-sided midfielder or winger.

Klopp’s tactical adjustments could involve implementing a rotational system or instructing a midfielder to provide cover when Alexander-Arnold advances. This strategic adaptation would not only enhance defensive solidity but also allow Alexander-Arnold to contribute to attacks while minimising defensive vulnerabilities.

3. Reevaluating the High Defensive Line

Liverpool’s high defensive line, once a cornerstone of their style, has been exploited by opponents in recent times. Teams with quick, direct forwards have managed to capitalise on the space left behind the defensive line. Klopp must consider a more flexible approach, adjusting the defensive line’s positioning based on the opponent’s attacking threats.

Strategically dropping the defensive line when facing teams with pacey attackers can reduce the risk of being caught off guard and create a more compact defensive structure. This adjustment would provide Liverpool’s defenders with more time to react to through balls and minimise the space for opponents to exploit.

Imjohn (

)