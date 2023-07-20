Inter Miami have already secured the signing of Messi and Busquets. However, some of the biggest names in the world right now have been linked with a move to the MLS side. Jordi Alba has been linked with a move to Inter Miami as his next club remains unclear.

The Spain international has been without a club since he left Barcelona. He helped his side beat Croatia to win the UEFA Nations League title and was one of the best players in the tournament. Alba can still be considered as one of the best full-backs in the world right now. Hazard, Iniesta and Ramos have been linked with a move to Inter Miami.

Inter Miami are currently the worst team in MLS and have recorded only 18 points in 22 games. The team would need around 25 points from the final 12 games of the season in order to be in genuine contention for the playoffs.

Their next competition in league play will be against Charlotte FC on August 20th, while the next two games will be cup matches against Cruz Azul and Atlanta FC.

Here is how Inter Miami could lineup if they sign all their transfer targets

Eden Hazard, Martinez and Messi are the forwards while Iniesta, Cremaschi and Sergio Busquets are the midfielders. Jordi Alba, McVey, Sergio Ramos and Yedlin are the defenders while Callender is the Goalkeeper.

