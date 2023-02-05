How Iheanacho’s three goals involvement helped Leicester City to secure a League win since November

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero for Brendan Rodgers led Leicester City football club on Saturday evening, as he scored a goal and provided two assists in their remarkable 4-2 away victory over Aston Villa football club at Villa Park Stadium to help the team to secure their first League victory since November.

Leicester City football club have not been getting it right in the English Premier League since the beginning of the season and their poor form has made them to be fighting relegation.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Kelechi Iheanacho has not been getting enough playing time under coach Brendan Rodgers this season, and he has only started few matches for the club in all competitions.

The former Manchester City football club star came from the bench to score the winning goal for Leicester City football club in their last match against Walsall football club in the Emirates FA Cup, and his excellent performance made him to be given a starting role by coach Brendan Rodgers against Unai Emery led Aston Villa football club.

Kelechi Iheanacho started in Leicester City’s attack alongside Brazilian star Tete and James Maddison and the trio were able to score in the game

Goals from Kelechi Iheanacho, James Maddison, Tete and substitute Dennis Praet gave Leicester City football club a well deserved comeback victory, despite the fact that Ollie Watkins and Harry Souttar (own goal) scored for Aston Villa football club.

Kelechi Iheanacho was exceptional for Leicester City football club in the game and he was able to contribute to three of his team’s four goals (one goal and two assists).

The victory over Aston Villa football club has now marked Leicester City football club’s first victory in the English Premier League since they defeated David Moyes led West Ham United football club in November 2022.

