How I Lost My Entire Family After A Footballer’s Building Collapsed On All Of Us – Emmanuel Otache

A middle-aged man identified as Emmanuel Otache has narrated how a Footballer’s building collapsed on him and his family in their home, making him go into a coma, get crippled, and lose his entire family.

In a video shared by the Vanguard paper, he revealed the owner of the collapsed house as Fatai Abiodun, whom he claimed plied his footballing career in Arab countries. In his words, he said, “My name is Emmanuel Otache of Akpa local government area in Benue state. I reside in Otun Alalomi Street, Magodo, Lagos State. I’m a businessman who deals with mobile phones and accessories. On that day, October 12, 2019, after coming back from work as a businessman, the building behind me belonging to Fatai Abiodu Odetola, a footballer in one of the Arab countries, collapsed, hit, and buried us—me, my pregnant wife, and my three children.”

“It happened in the middle of the night. Before I was rescued by some good Samaritans, I spent 18 good hours. Afterwards, I was in a coma for 7 months.” He further explained how the incident made him lose all his wealth and how the sad news of his family’s demise was broadcasted to him by well-wishers.”

Meanwhile, the owner of the collapsed building, who spoke to the Vanguard paper phone call, disclosed that he has been giving him money ever since the incident happened. He noted that he has given him 1 million naira thus far and doesn’t know why he still gives his number to other people to call him.

Source: Vanguard paper.

