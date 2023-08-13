How Havertz Struggled To Make An Impact In His First EPL Match For Arsenal

In Arsenal’ season opener for the 2023-24 Premier League, they secured a commanding win against Steve Cooper’s squad. Eddie Nketiah netted the opening goal assisted by Gabriel Martinelli before Bukayo Saka doubled the lead with a stunning curling strike. Although Taiwo Awoniyi scored a late goal for Forest the Gunners still emerged victorious.

Despite Arsenal’s impressive performance for extended periods of the match, one player who struggled to leave a significant impact on the game was Kai Havertz. The German midfielder who was brought in as a £65 million summer signing was positioned alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard with hopes of showcasing his abilities. However, Havertz failed to register any attempts at goal or delivery into the box throughout the game. Additionally he lost possession of the ball 10 times did not successfully complete any dribbles made just one tackle and only won three out of seven aerial battles.

The German faced difficulties when he was positioned as a forward during the Community Shield final against Manchester City on August 6. The challenges persisted as he missed two significant opportunities in the first half of the game. Only time will tell if his struggles at Chelsea transition over in his game under Mikel Arteta this season or not.

