How Harry Maguire Might Benefit From Onana’s Signing As He Trains With Chelsea Legendary Defender

Having seen an opening bid for Andre Onana totalled £38.5m (€45m) rejected, Manchester United and Inter Milan are working to find a compromise as the Italian club value the goalkeeper at £51m (€60m). The 27-year-old former Cameroon international who joined Inter on a five-year deal from Ajax last summer is expected to be the Red Devils’ number one shot stopper this season following the release of David De Gea.

For Ten Hag, this will be a massive signing because the kind of football he wants to play requires a ball playing goalkeeper of a top quality. Another person who could enjoy from this change is Harry Maguire.

The Manchester United captain is expected to have talks about where he fits into Ten Hag’s plans when he returns for pre-season. As a defender, Maguire is very much suited to a team that plays out from the back and because David De Gea wasn’t very good at it, he had a lot of problem that has subsequently seen him relegated to the bench.

The 30-year-old joined United for £80m in 2019 – a world-record fee for a defender – but started only 16 games last season. The centre-back has two years remaining on his contract.

Training really hard for pre-season, Maguire shared photos of him doing some really hard work together with former Chelsea defender, Ricardo Carvalho.

If Ten Hag decides to give him another chance next season, then I believe that Maguire will shock a lot of people because he will fit in so perfectly with Andre Onana behind him in goal.

This part of Maguire’s game is one of the main reasons why Pep Guardiola wanted him back in 2019 before United hijacked the deal and got him for a British record transfer fee at the time. They just might start getting real value on their huge investment.

WoleOscar (

)