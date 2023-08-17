SPORT

How Haaland is Loosing the Grip on Winning This Year’s Ballon D’or

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 325 1 minute read

Manchester City played against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night and following tough 1-1 draw in the regulation minutes of the match, the Pep Guardiola side is able to sail through and win the trophy on penalties.

There were a number of players who were seen as being pivotal to this success but people have been criticizing the team striker, Erling Haaland for not showing up for the team in yet another tournament final. 

The Norwegian striker has been found not noticeable for the team during finals and another example is tonight against Sevilla. 

However, he may be losing grips on winning Ballon D’or this year and Lionel Messi may clinch the prestigious at his expense. 

This is especially as Messi is currently doing well at his current club, Inter Miami, even following his success with Argentina last year in World Cup.

What do you think about this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Surdhiq (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

FRO vs NAP: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

8 mins ago

Transfer News: Man City pushing to sign Paqueta and Doku, Chelsea complete medical tests for Lavia.

20 mins ago

How Liverpool Loss In The Transfer Battle To Chelsea Raises Concerns Over Decision Making

35 mins ago

Video: Genk Vs Olympiacos Piraeus – Predictions And Match Preview

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button