How Haaland is Loosing the Grip on Winning This Year’s Ballon D’or

Manchester City played against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night and following tough 1-1 draw in the regulation minutes of the match, the Pep Guardiola side is able to s ail through and win the trophy on penalties.

There were a number of players who were seen as being pivotal to this success but people have been criticizing the team striker, Erling Haaland for not showing up for the team in yet another tournament final.

The Norwegian striker has been found not noticeable for the team during finals and another example is tonight against Sevilla.

However, he may be losing grips on winning Ballon D’or this year and Lionel Messi may clinch the prestigious at his expense.

This is especially as Messi is currently doing well at his current club, Inter Miami, even following his success with Argentina last year in World Cup.

