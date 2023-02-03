How Granit Xhaka became a vital player for Arsenal under Arteta

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Granit Xhaka has established himself as a vital player for Arsenal Football Club in the current season. He has played an instrumental role in the team’s attacking play, featuring prominently as an advanced number eight. Unlike in previous seasons, Xhaka now regularly makes runs ahead of the ball, often on the inside of the opposition’s right-back. This has allowed him to occupy key spaces and create opportunities for both himself and his teammates.

One of Xhaka’s key strengths is his passing range, which has been especially useful in these advanced positions. He has the ability to play short passes or switch play to his teammate, Martin Ødegaard, who mirrors Xhaka’s position on the right. These switches have been instrumental in helping Ødegaard get into goal-scoring positions more frequently or providing support for Bukayo Saka on the Arsenal right. Xhaka’s ability to spot and play these passes at pace has been further improved under the guidance of head coach Mikel Arteta.

Arteta’s influence on Xhaka’s role in the team is evident, as he has drawn on his experience as an assistant coach for Manchester City to shape Xhaka’s play. Specifically, Xhaka’s advanced role as a number eight is reminiscent of the role that David Silva played for Pep Guardiola during Arteta’s time at City. This has allowed Xhaka to make a significant impact on Arsenal’s attacking play and has made him an even more important player for the team.

In addition to his passing, Xhaka has also demonstrated his technical ability with his outswinging crosses from the left. He executes these crosses with minimal backlift and his technique is a real asset in these advanced positions. This is a significant departure from his previous role, where he would only occasionally get into crossing positions. Xhaka’s crosses have added a new dimension to Arsenal’s attacking play and have helped the team create more scoring opportunities.

Defensively, Xhaka often drops deeper than Ødegaard to form a double pivot, covering the space inside the left-back and pressing the ball-carrier at key moments. This helps Arsenal shift between a 4-3-3 and a 4-4-2 formation when out of possession, further highlighting Xhaka’s versatility and importance to the team. He provides crucial support in both attacking and defensive play, making him a valuable player for Arsenal.

Xhaka has become even more important to Arsenal this season, demonstrating his versatility and impact in both attacking and defensive play. His advanced role as a number eight, combined with his passing range and technical ability, has made him an instrumental player for the team. Arteta’s influence on Xhaka’s role and development has been significant, and Xhaka’s play has made a noticeable impact on Arsenal’s performance this season.

