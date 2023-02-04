How Graham Potter’s Leniency Has Prevented Some Chelsea Players From Improving In The Team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea dropped points yet again in the English Premier League yesterday when they faced their City-rivals Fulham at the Stamford Bridge Stadium. There wasn’t much improvement to their performance in the game as they played a disappointing goalless draw with Fulham.

Well, Chelsea fans in particular will be quick to throw shades at Graham Potter and also blame him for the team’s failure to win yet another game in the competition. Todd Bohley had really spent a lot on signings this season to bring out the very best in the Chelsea team but it just seems Graham Potter might be too weak to handle this heavy job assigned to him at the club.

Well, I have come to understand that Graham Potter’s leniency has prevented some Chelsea players from improving in the team this season. The English International seems to be too soft on the Chelsea players which gives them room to keep underperforming in matches constantly. One major flaw in his management of Chelsea this season is that he has refused to create strong competition for underperforming players in the team.

The likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Marc Cucurella presently offer nothing productivity to the team’s performance but still, they get into the team’s starting lineup regularly. Graham Potter needs to put these players on their toes by benching them once they fail to put up good performances in games. There are several options in the Chelsea team presently that can come in for these players to let them know that being in Chelsea’s starting lineup regularly is something that needs to be fought for.

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your comments below. Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)