This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Since losing to Brighton at home on the opening day of the 2022/23 English Premier League season, Erik ten Hag has masterminded Manchester United’s resurgence at Old Trafford that’s seen them pick up 29 points from a possible 33.

Before Man United’s league opener, Ronaldo had expressed his desire to leave the club during the summer transfer window. And after seeing how his team struggled to score in their first two matches, ten Hag knew he must find a way to solve their goalscoring crisis.

And what did the Dutch tactician do? He constantly benched Ronaldo in important matches and utilized Marcus Rashford in the Portuguese’s position which did a lot of good for Rashford’s confidence in front of goal.

Ten Hag knew Ronaldo’s goalscoring prowess was waning, so instead of looking for another striker, he decided to make do with Rashford, and see how far things has turned out for every party involved.

While Ronaldo is long gone, Rashford is currently filling the void left by the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner thanks in no small part to ten Hag who trusted the Englishman since assuming his role as United’s manager less than a year ago.

Today, Rashford hit his 24th goal of the season, the same number of goals Ronaldo scored for the Red Devils last term, but the difference is United are performing way better than they did last campaign.

DYungToommaks (

)