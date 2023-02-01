How Enzo Fernandez’s Move To Chelsea Got €106m Profit For Benfica In 6 Months

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club, successfully completed the signing of Argentine midfielder, Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on the 2023 Winter Transfer deadline day. Benfica made a whooping 106 million Euro profit from that deal.

Enzo Fernandez was signed from River Plate in July 2022 for 14 million Euros. The 23 year old midfielder signed a 5 year deal with Benfica. His buyout clause was set at 120 million Euros.

Due to his performance at the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup, Chelsea football club and other top clubs came for his services but Benfica refused to sell him below his buyout clause. Chelsea, at some point offered 95 million Euros but Benfica did not agree.

With the Blues losing Jorginho Frello to Arsenal football club, they went all out to sign Enzo. In fact, Chelsea agreed to pay his 120 million Euros buyout clause.

The huge fee which Chelsea football club paid was due to the remaining length of his contract. By paying that €120 million, Benfica made a huge profit in just 6 months.

