How Eddie Nketiah Has Helped Keep Arsenal a Step Ahead of Their Competitors

Eddie Nketiah started the season as the backup center forward despite signing a new contract with Arsenal that will keep him with the club until 2027. It was widely known that Arsenal was in the market for a new striker after losing Aubameyang to Barcelona in the winter of 2022 and Lacazette to his previous club.

Gabriel Jesus was deemed expendable by Pep Guardiola after the Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland joined Manchester City, hence he signed with Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah found himself in a familiar spot, on the fringes looking in at Arsenal’s revamped roster. Fortunately for him, Arsenal made it into the Europa League, so he would still playtime even if he didn’t receive many chances in the Premier League.

This season started similarly for Nketiah, with Arsenal dominating the Premier League and youngster Gabriel Jesus making an immediate impact for Arteta. Nketiah’s door didn’t begin to open until Jesus suffered a serious injury during Brazil’s run in the World Cup.

Eddie Nketiah scored in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over West Ham in his first Premier League start of the year. Nketiah has scored four goals in his previous five Premier League appearances, a streak that includes his first career start. As the season progresses, Arsenal hopes to further extend its lead over second place in the Premier League with the help of the English striker.

When Eddie Nketiah has taken the field for Arsenal this Premier League season, the team is undefeated.

Recently, Nketiah has been in the spotlight for all the right reasons. He scored twice in Arsenal’s huge 3-2 victory over Manchester United on January 22. In the final minute of play, Nketiah scored the game-winning goal with an incredible flick of the ball into the net.

Do you think Mikel Arteta should bench Eddie Nketiah when Gabriel Jesus Returns?

