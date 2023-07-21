How Data and Statistics Are Used to Rank the Best Defensive Midfielders

Defensive midfielders are often underappreciated, but play a crucial role in football. Their job is to break up opposing attacks and win the ball back for their team. The best DMs in the world excel at reading the game, making interceptions and tackles, and quickly transitioning their team into attack.

To determine the top defensive midfielders, many stats and data points are analyzed. Some of the key metrics include:

Tackles and interceptions: The primary job of a DM is to dispossess the other team of the ball. Those who make the most tackles and interceptions in a game or season are usually among the best.

Pass completion percentage: Although their main role is defensive, DMs also need to be able to pass and distribute the ball to teammates. A high pass completion rate shows their ability to efficiently move the ball after winning it back.

Duels won: Defensive duels refer to challenges for loose balls and 50/50 balls in the midfield. Winning a high percentage of duels means the DM is able to gain possession for their team more often than not.

Clearances: When opposing teams get past the midfield and threaten the defense, DMs will track back to clear dangerous balls away. A large number of clearances indicates how frequently and effectively they are shielding their own defense.

WhoScored ratings: WhoScored is a football statistics website that gives players match ratings based on over 200 raw stats. Defensive midfielders with consistently high ratings are proven to positively impact their team’s performance.

By analyzing stats like these and watching players in action, football analysts are able to see which DMs are truly dominant, making a strong case for why they deserve to be ranked among the very best in their position. The top DMs in the world may not always get the spotlight, but they are the engine that makes their team run.

