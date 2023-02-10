How Cristiano Ronaldo’s four goals helped Al Nassr to move to the top spot of their League table

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Al Nassr football club moved to the top spot of Saudi Arabia Pro League table on Thursday night, following their outstanding 4-0 away victory over Al Wehda football club.

Rudi Garcia led team managed to win just one game from their last four matches in all competitions, but they were able to secure a convincing victory over Al Wehda football club at King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca.

Al Nassr football club played out a goalless draw against Al Shabab football club they defeated Al Ettifaq 1-0, they lost lost 3-1 to Al Ittihad FC and they played out a 2-2 draw against Al Taee FC before defeating Al Wehda football club 4-0 on Thursday night.

Former Real Madrid football club star Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero for Al Nassr football club on Thursday night, as he scored all his team’s goals against their opponent.

Cristiano Ronaldo started in Al Nassr football club’s attack and he was able to perform excellently in the game as he played a crucial role in the team’s well deserved victory.

The 38-year-old broke the deadlock for Al Nassr football club in the 21st minute and he doubled the lead in the 40th minute to end the first half 2-0.

Ronaldo scored his third goal of the game in the 53rd minute a penalty kick before he scored the last goal of the game in the 61st minute to end the match 4-0.

The former Juventus football club star was outstanding for Al Nassr football club throughout the entire duration of the game and he was able to contribute his quota to the team’s well deserved victory.

The victory over Al Wehda football club has now taken Al Nassr football club to the top spot of the Saudi Arabia Pro League table with 37 points from 16 matches played.

Photo credit: Twitter.

