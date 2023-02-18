How Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliance in Al Nassr’s 2-1 win helped them to move to the top of the League

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his impressive run of form for Al Nassr football club on Friday evening, as he guided them to a remarkable 2-1 victory over Al Taawon football club in the Matchday 17 of Saudi Arabia Pro League.

The 38-year-old has been superb for Al Nassr football club since joining them on a free transfer from English Premier League giants Manchester United football club in the Winter transfer window, and he was able to impress again on Friday night against their opponent.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr football club’s attack against Al Taawon football club, and he was able to perform excellently in the game.

The former Real Madrid football club star was given a captain hand band by coach Rudi Garcia and he was able to play a vital part in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

Saudi Arabia national team star Abdulrahman Ghareeb broke the deadlock for Al Nassr football club in the 17th minute after receiving a beautiful assist from Cristiano Ronaldo to end the first half 1-0.

Former Real Madrid football club star Alvaro Medran equalized for the away team in the 47th minute, and Abdullah Madu scored the winning goal for Al Nassr football club in the 78th minute after receiving an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo to end the match 2-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo was superb for Al Nassr football club in the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with two assists, and he was also given the Man of the Match award.

The victory over Al Taawon football club has now taken Al Nassr football club to the top spot of the Saudi Arabia Pro League table;

Photo credit: Twitter.

