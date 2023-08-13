How Cristiano Ronaldo Flopped yesterday Despite An Impressive Performance In The Finals

Yesterday marked a remarkable day in Cristiano Ronaldo’s career in the Saudi Arabian League. The 38-year-old captain led his team to victory despite the ugly odds against them.

Opponents were able to grab an early lead in the 51st minute. Thinking they would clutch the championship, Ronaldo reverted that with an equalizing stunner in the 74th minute. When all hope seemed to be glummer, Ronaldo struck yet again in the 98th minute, securing the decided victory and also a brace. With this, he was able to secure the title of Arab Club Champion.

The night was not to pass without him receiving meritorious individualistic awards. In addition to becoming champions, he won the Golden Boot Award, which is given to the player who scores the most goals in a competition.

But this was not enough for the 38-year-old Portugese. Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t believe he didn’t win Player Of The Tournament after scoring two goals in the final. The picture below shows his reaction after being questioned.

Despite his victories, he still wasn’t satisfied. He was willing to take the victory over another player. There is a difference between having a winning mentality and being an inferiority complex guy who always begs for the limelight to boost his ego. A player can have a winning mentality even by giving penalties to their teammates and celebrating their achievements because football is a team game, and a team that wins is not individualistic.

And as such, in this manner, Cristiano Ronaldo exhibited the latter behavior. As a seasoned player, he is supposed to keep professionalism in football and keep emotions aside.

