How Cristiano Ronaldo Fanboy Alejandro Garnacho Was Able To Silence His Critique In The EPL

The last few days have been a rollercoaster for Manchester United Youngster Alejandro Garnacho in the Premier League. The 18-year-old winger, who’s an ardent Fan of Former Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo, faced a huge criticism for his performance for Manchester United against Leeds United at Old Trafford last Wednesday which cost the Red Devils 3 points at home.

Some Fans of the Red Devils resulted into calling out Alejandro Garnacho on the social media for having a bad game against Leeds United despite the fact that was arguably the only time that he has drop a stinker this season.

On Sunday afternoon, Erik Ten Hag removed Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United’s starting lineup against Leeds United at Elland Road. Marcus Rashford had earlier put the Red Devils in the lead against the host before Alejandro Garnacho raced into the Leeds United’s defense 5 minutes later and finished his run with a perfect shot that sent the ball into the back of the net to help the Red Devils double their leads against Leeds United.

Erik Ten Hag, from the sidelines, was quite excited for Alejandro Garnacho’s goal as the Dutchman raised his thumbs up for the goal. Alejandro Garnacho also used his celebration to remind his critic that he’s back.

According to Premier League official Twitter page, Alejandro Garnacho is the substitute Player in this season with most goal contributions. The Argentina National has scored 2 goals and made 2 assists from the Bench this season. No other Player has been as impactful as Alejandro Garnacho from the bench this season in the Premier league. Manchester United definitely has a gem on their hands in Alejandro Garnacho.

