How Chelsea’s squad have reacted to Mauricio Pochettino’s first week in charge

‘There is a lot of work to be done, that’s my synopsis after six weeks, the basics I keep talking about. Standards sounds a really simple word but it’s so relevant to this club at the minute,’ Lampard said back in May.

‘Standards together have dropped, I may be sincere approximately that, specially as it’s the ultimate game, I won’t see a number of them that an awful lot anymore anyway. The requirements for a membership like Chelsea need to be at a most otherwise you won’t be bodily aggressive enough. Or you won’t get to play at a excessive stage or a excessive pace just like the Premier League demands.

‘If you’re now no longer collectively withinside the dressing room, and also you’re now no longer vocal withinside the dressing room riding every different and aggressive due to the fact I need your area and also you need mine and all of these things, any pinnacle group has to have that.

‘At the minute, after I got here in, right away I should see that wasn’t there enough. I suppose that’s some thing wanted and of direction a superb supervisor will assist that. But anybody in that wishes to take responsibility, gamers and membership alike.’

Pochettino will welcome lower back extra of his worldwide stars this week and could have some other 10 days or so that you can paintings with them earlier than Chelsea embark on their pre-season tour.

The Blues are scheduled to play 4 video games in America towards Brighton, Newcastle, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund.

Goldenguy (

)