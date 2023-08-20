SPORT

How Chelsea’s Lineup Would Look Like If They Had Signed Olise

Chelsea were close to securing the signature of Crystal Palace forward Olise but the player snubbed the Blues and penned down a new deal at Palace. The 21-year-old had looked to be on the verge of moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window, only for the move to collapse down. Olise committed his future to the Eagles and penned down a new four-year-deal with the club worth in the region of £100,000 per week.

Former Palace owner Simon Jordan wasn’t shocked by Olise’s decision to stay at Selhurst Park, but says it’s only a matter of time before the Frenchman does eventually leave the club.

Chelsea had met Olise’s release clause of £35 million but the player turned down the chance to join the Blues. Moises Caicedo and Romeo La have both signed for Chelsea.

Here Is How Chelsea’s Lineup Would Look Like If They Had Signed Olise

Nicolas Jackson, Mudryk and Olise are the forwards while Enzo Fernandez, Romeo La and Moises Caicedo are the midfielders. Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva and Reece James are the defenders while Robert Sanchez is the Goalkeeper.

