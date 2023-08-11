How Chelsea’s Excessive Buying Deprived Them Of The Opportunity To Sign Caicedo.

Chelsea’s hope of filling up the gap left by their legendary defensive midfielder, Ngolo Kante might not happen any time soon as they have just lost the opportunity to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton. The young midfielder has shown that he could grow to be one of the greatest midfielders the premier league has ever produced, and this has made top clubs in the premier league take great interest in him.

Agreeing on personal terms with Caicedo has never been a problem, however, reaching an agreement on his transfer fee with Brighton has been the only reason why both Chelsea and Arsenal failed to get the players signature on paper. It is quite surprising that a business deal which has been going on between Chelsea and Brighton for several weeks could just be finalized by Liverpool in less than a week.

After offering about €110 million to Brighton, Liverpool were given full consent to sign Caicedo. Chelsea had the capacity to sign Caicedo, however, their excessive buying has made them lose this wonderful player to Liverpool. Despite Caicedo being the most important and needed player in the team right now, Chelsea proceeded in signing Tyler Adams this week, and were also in touch with Southamptom for Romeo La.

If only Chelsea had added the fee paid for Tyler Adams with the initial €80 million fee offered to Brighton, they would have signed Moises Caicedo. A new premier league season is about to start, but Chelsea is yet to have a standard midfield, and this could be very disastrous.

What do you think should be Chelsea’s next plan? Drop comments below.

