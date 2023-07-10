How Chelsea Successfully Secured A Huge Depth For The Fullback Roles Ahead Of Next Season

There’s going to be a fierce competition for the Left-back position at Chelsea next season. Last season, Spanish Left-back Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell were the Left-backs at Chelsea but Ben Chilwell struggled with injury while Marc Cucurella was quite inconsistent.

Ahead of subsequent season, Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella have each been education as Chelsea prepares for the United States Tour as a part of their Pre-season Campaign. Lewis Hall became additionally noticed in education closing week.

It’s now no longer simply the trio of Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell and Lewis Hall that is probably to be had as Left-backs at Chelsea subsequent season due to the fact Mauricio Pochettino has to choose approximately the destiny of Ian Maatsen this summer.

Ian Maatsen turned into on mortgage at Burnley remaining season and he performed a critical position in assisting the Vincent Kompany’s aspect to win the Championship and advantage merchandising to the Premier league.

Last season, Chelsea suffered a setback after Reece James suffered a knee injury. The England International turned into additionally unavailable in the direction of the cease of remaining season as he ignored the final Premier league video games that Chelsea performed.

During the January switch window, Chelsea signed Malo Gusto from Lyon. The West London membership signed the Right-again withinside the center of remaining season however he spent the second one 1/2 of of the 2022/23 season with Lyon earlier than he joined Chelsea on the cease of the season.

The new Right-lower back, much like different Chelsea Players, have additionally been education at Cobham in advance of the pre-season Campaign.

