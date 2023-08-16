How Chelsea successfully replaced their UEFA champions league winning midfield of 2021

Chelsea football club new season under Mauricio Pochettino kicked off last weekend with an entertaining 1-1 draw against premier league rivals Liverpool at Stamford bridge, it was a performance that has raised the hopes of supporters of Chelsea.

The club are actually building a new team under Mauricio Pochettino after selling so many of their first team players, they are looking to replace those players likes of for like and in the midfield department they have done an incredible revamp.

The club lifted the UEFA champions league trophy in 2021 with the trio of Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho dominating the midfield and setting the tune in their run to lifting the trophy.

Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho Twitter photos.

Jorginho Frello was the first to depart the club and was ably replaced by Enzo Fernandez in January, the Argentine is a worthy replacement and have become an instant fan favourite at Stamford bridge.

Enzo Fernandez Twitter photos.

Chelsea quickly switched attention to replacing Ngolo Kante who joined Saudi Arabia club side Al-Ittihad, it took so much stress and controversy but they finally landed the highly rated Moises Caicedo for a club record, the midfielder is expected to fill the void left by Ngolo Kante.

Moises Caicedo Twitter photos.

While they also have the likes of Conor Gallagher, youngsters like Carney Chukwuemeka, Andrey Santos and Lesley Ugochukwu, they are looking to add Romeo La to the squad, a player who they believed will go a long way in replacing the void of Mateo Kovacic.

Romeo La set to sign for Chelsea Twitter photos

The Southampton midfielder has similar characteristics to Mateo Kovacic, he has the ability to run with the ball, make key passes and he is press resistance.

