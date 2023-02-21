How Chelsea Squad Feels About Playing Under Potter Amid Poor Form This Season.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have played 23 matches this season winning 8 , drawing 7 and lost 8 with 31 points as they sit on the 10th position in the Premier League table this term.

Chelsea are already out of the Premier League title race as they are 23 points behind League leaders Arsenal, who are sitting on the summit of the Premier League table with 54 points.

The Blues have only won 2 matches in their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Majority of the players in Chelsea’s squad are still satisfied with playing under Graham Potter amid their poor run of form, confirms CBS Sports Journalist Ben Jacobs. He is still liked and respected among the majority of the squad.

The tactician ‘open door policy’ where he encourages players for advice and opinions, is appreciated. However, there are two players who are clearly frustrated with their life at Chelsea under the English manager.

The Gabonese international Peirre-Emerick Aubameyang who joined Chelsea during the summer transfer window under Thomas Tuchel.

Aubameyang is out of the Blues Champions League squad , and he has severally been left out Chelsea match day squad under the current manager. The English international Raheem Sterling was also very uncomfortable to play as a wing back by Potter.

The Blues are already out of the Premier League title race , the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and they may likely miss out the Champions League next season, except they improve in their current form this season.

Chelsea are to play against Borussia Dortmund in the month of March in the second of the round 16 clashes of the UEFA Champions League this season.

