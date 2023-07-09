How Chelsea Secured More Than £200M Guaranteed Fee From The Sales Of 7 Players This Summer

Chelsea’s plan to clear out the squad this summer has been off to a great start as the West London club has parted ways with about 9 Players that were in the first team last season.

The West London club has parted ways with Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, N’golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta this summer.

From the aforementioned 9 Players, only Cesar Azpilicueta and N’golo Kante left Chelsea on free transfer as Chelsea made decent fee on the individual transfers of the remaining 7 Players.

The transfer of some of the Players has saw Chelsea getting more than £200million guaranteed fee this summer while there’s also additional fee that Chelsea will receive if add-ons are achieved.

Chelsea sold Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly to Al Ahli and Al Hilal respectively. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic both joined AC Milan this summer while Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount remained in the Premier league by joining Chelsea’s direct rivals.

Chelsea included add-ons in the transfer of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic but the guaranteed fee on the sale of these Players alongside Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly is worth more than £200million.

1. Kalidou Koulibaly – £21m and no add-on

2. Edouard Mendy – £16m and no add-on

3. Mateo Kovacic – £25m and £5m add-on

4. Mason Mount – £55m and £5m add-on

5. Kai Havertz – £60m and £5m add-on

6. Christian Pulisic – £17m and £1.8m add-on

7. Ruben Loftus-Cheek – £13.7m and £3.4m add-on

AminullahiMuritala (

)