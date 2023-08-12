How Chelsea rounded up their last training session ahead of Liverpool game at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea football club will officially begin their quest to compete for this seasons English premier league title when they welcome bitter rivals Liverpool to Stamford Bridge tomorrow afternoon, Mauricio Pochettino new look side will be eager to give the Stamford Bridge crowd something to cheer.

Ahead of that highly anticipated opening game of the 2022-2023 English premier league season, the squad led by head coach Mauricio Pochettino have done their customary training session at Stamford bridge.

Reece James and Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford bridge Twitter photos

Chelsea always train in their home stadium in an open session each year before embarking on their season campaign, the session saw the likes of new club captain Reece James, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Thiago Silva and new signings like Nicolas Jackson all taking part.

Nicolas Jackson at Stamford bridge Twitter photos

Captain Reece James and midfielder Enzo Fernandez Twitter photos

One player who was missing from action is Christopher Nkunku who suffered an injury in the club’s last pre-season friendly game against Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea players looked in good condition and the mood spotted at the camp looked cheerful and relaxed, we will be bringing you all the build up news from Stamford Bridge ahead of that game.

Chelsea players cheerful mood at Stamford Bridge Twitter photos

