How Chelsea return could help Lukaku save his fading career.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With three clean sheets in their last three matches, Chelsea seem to have fixed the defensive side of their issues. The signing of Enzo Fernández has also added more creativity to their midfield, but it’s obvious that the problem in attack persists. The Blues have scored just one goal in their last three matches and that’s a poor return for a team looking to secure Champions League qualification.

Definitely, something needs to be done about this impotent attack. But with the amount Chelsea have already spent on transfers, they might have to be prudent on subsequent deals, so they don’t flout financial fair play rule. In this case, Romelu Lukaku might come handy.

That sounds unlikely, but he could be the real deal this time. The Belgian striker is currently on loan at Inter Milan after his unimpressive first season back at Chelsea. His performance on loan has been just as bad as it was at Chelsea. Inter Milan would most likely opt out of a permanent deal and the only option Chelsea would have is to take him back.

Coming back to Chelsea would certainly give Lukaku a fresh start. There were talks about former Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel not playing to his strength as the German tactician didn’t play so much of direct football, something Lukaku enjoyed under Antonio Conte, back at Inter Milan.

Potter’s style of football might favour Lukaku, as he is not as possession based as Tuchel. He wants the midfielders to get the ball to the strikers as quick as possible. This could present Lukaku the chance to utilize his pace and power more, with fewer defenders to beat.

With Chelsea likely to recruit João Félix permanently at the end of his loan spell and the presence of another promising striker, David Datro Fofana, Lukaku would have quality players to share the goal burden with. This would give him less pressure and afford him the time needed to find his feet.

The presence of Enzo Fernández at the middle of the park for Chelsea could also be an added advantage for Lukaku. The Argentine has a knack for long range passes, which could come handy for a pacy striker like Lukaku. Maybe we’re just about to witness another Fabregas-Costa relationship. Time will definitely tell.

Getting Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge is obviously Chelsea’s best way of cutting their loss on the 29-year-old. A sale would be far from it because I don’t think any club would be willing to invest on a player like him for now, with his current wages.

ChelseaAddicts (

)