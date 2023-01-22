How Chelsea players fared against Liverpool.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On a chilly afternoon at Anfield, Liverpool and Chelsea battled to a goalless draw, exposing both clubs’ recent troubles.

But in the middle of the table, the two teams are still tied on points. Graham Potter’s team is currently on a run of six games away from home without a win in the tournament, while Jurgen Klopp’s team must settle for breaking their two-game losing streak in the Premier League. Although neither Liverpool nor Chelsea were able to score the game-winning goal in a scoreless draw at Anfield, Mykhailo Mudryk shone on his debut. Kai Havertz had an early goal disallowed for offside. We shall take into account each Chelsea player’s performance during the game.

When necessary, Kepa Arrizabalaga (6) produced a succession of strong saves and even appeared at ease claiming the ball in the air.

Trevoh Chalobah (seven)—This Blues academy product put up a composed performance and left his spot to win and move the ball throughout the game. It’s unfortunate to see him leave hurt.

Silva, Thiago (7) – When he hit the goal post to leave, I had hoped to score. Despite being called offside, Kai Havertz gave the Chelsea faithful the display they’ve come to expect.

Benoit Badiashile (7)—An impressive performance from the young Frenchman, who overall played solid defense despite initially seeming uncertain about Mo Salah. The 21-year-old makes hints about a potential alliance with Silva.

Marc Cucurella (7): Against one of the toughest opponents in the league, he put on a really strong effort on his return to the team.

Lewis Hall and Conor Gallagher made Jorginho seem more at ease, but he may not have had enough of an impact on the game when he was on the ball because Hall was getting the majority of touches.

(6) Lewis Hall It took some time for the 18-year-old to get comfortable, and he got into some trouble a few times, but he kept displaying his talent to generate fouls. Though not the child’s most remarkable adventure, it was a significant teaching moment.

Conor Gallagher (7)—Alternating between the midfield three and a No. 10 position, he appeared to play a key role in Chelsea’s game strategy and contributed an exceptional level of pressing. seems much more at ease in Chelsea’s starting lineup.

Hakim Ziyech (six): Hakim Ziyech started the game in a front three but also played some wingback in a versatile Chelsea formation. was clumsy in his initial passing but continued to be a part of Chelsea’s stronger play throughout the game.

Despite having his early goal disallowed for offside, Kai Havertz set a positive tone for the first half by harassing Liverpool’s defense and creating opportunities. His effect diminished as the game progressed.

Mason Mount(5): Mount didn’t always display the confidence you may have expected, especially when he sent the ball to Hall in the first half rather than taking the shot himself, but he made a great first-time pass to Ziyech in the second. In the second period, I felt more liberated.

Substitutes

Mykhailo Mudryk (7) – The Ukraine international didn’t waste any time in showcasing the explosive trickery he can offer Chelsea. James Milner unavoidably received an early yellow card, but in the 72nd minute, the former Shakhtar Donetsk player should have shot rather than taking a touch. very enthralling

In the final five minutes, Cesar Azpilicueta (six) produced a crucial headed clearance. maintained the Blues’ defensive stability in his 500th Chelsea game.

Aubameyang, Pierre-Emerick had minimal chances to assert himself after joining the pitch.

Carney Chukwuemeka (#6): Mudryk and he threatened several solid combinations, but he had trouble staying upright.

PensterInk (

)