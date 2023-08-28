SPORT

How Chelsea May Lineup Their Attack Without Nicolas Jackson Against AFC Wimbledon On Wednesday

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 38 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

In the upcoming EFL match against AFC Wimbledon, Pochettino side Chelsea might adjust their attacking lineup without Nicolas Jackson as the coach may consider resting him. With Nicolas Jackson out, the team could opt for a front three comprising established talents like Ian Maatsen and Noni Madueke, along with a potential inclusion of young prospect Broja. This setup would offer a blend of pace, creativity, and finishing ability.

The midfield might feature Ugochukwu to provide defensive stability and support the attack. To maintain balance, Chelsea could rely on a double pivot of Gallagher and Caicedo. The wing-backs would play a crucial role in providing width and crosses, with Gusto and Ben Chilwell being likely candidates. Overall, the absence of Jackson could lead Chelsea to focus on a more dynamic attacking approach, leveraging their existing strengths to break down AFC Wimbledon’s defense and secure a positive result in the EFL fixture.

SportFocus (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 38 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Real Madrid Transfer: 3 Players Who Could Fill the Void Left by Vinícius Junior’s Injury

4 mins ago

Transfer News: Man Utd refuse let Maguire leave on loan, Bayern Munich want Chelsea star Chalobah

17 mins ago

Arsenal Next 2 EPL Games That May See Them Drop Points In The Premier League

50 mins ago

ARS vs MUN: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Blockbuster PL Clash

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button