How Chelsea May Lineup Their Attack Without Nicolas Jackson Against AFC Wimbledon On Wednesday

In the upcoming EFL match against AFC Wimbledon, Pochettino side Chelsea might adjust their attacking lineup without Nicolas Jackson as the coach may consider resting him. With Nicolas Jackson out, the team could opt for a front three comprising established talents like Ian Maatsen and Noni Madueke, along with a potential inclusion of young prospect Broja. This setup would offer a blend of pace, creativity, and finishing ability.

The midfield might feature Ugochukwu to provide defensive stability and support the attack. To maintain balance, Chelsea could rely on a double pivot of Gallagher and Caicedo. The wing-backs would play a crucial role in providing width and crosses, with Gusto and Ben Chilwell being likely candidates. Overall, the absence of Jackson could lead Chelsea to focus on a more dynamic attacking approach, leveraging their existing strengths to break down AFC Wimbledon’s defense and secure a positive result in the EFL fixture.

