How Chelsea May Lineup In Their Second Match With The Presence Of Lavia And Caicedo

Chelsea goes into thier second game of the season with perhaps one of the best squad depth, and they will be hoping to come out with all points.

Ahead of the game, the signing of Caicedo and the imminent signing of La and Olise may give Chelsea an extra boost in their lineup and many fans would be wondering what should be Chelsea’s lineup going into the game.

Below is how we feel Chelsea may lineup against their next opponent with Caicedo and La in the team;

Caicedo joined Chelsea this week from Brighton Hove Albion’m after a long transfer tussle between Liverpool and Chelsea. He resumed training yesterday and he is inline for his debut with Chelsea this weekend.

The Blues played out a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the weekend, and they will be hoping to finally get a win in their campaign this season. Let’s have your thoughts.

