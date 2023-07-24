How Chelsea May Lineup If They Sign Michael Olise

As the new season approaches, Chelsea FC finds itself amidst the buzz of transfer rumors, with recent links suggesting a potential swoop for Crystal Palace’s talented midfielder, Michael Olise. Should this transfer materialize, it could significantly impact the team’s lineup, offering fresh dynamics and bolstering their quest for glory.

With his impressive performances at Selhurst Park, Olise has emerged as one of the most promising young talents in English football. His versatility, skillful dribbling, and eye for goal make him an ideal fit for Chelsea’s midfield. Under Pochettino’s guidance, the top player could flourish further and become a vital asset to the squad.

In a 4-3-3 formation, Olise could slot in as a central attacking midfielder, flanked by the ever-reliable Enzo Fernandez band the creative Nkunku. Olise’s ability to carry the ball forward and unlock defenses with incisive passes would complement Chelsea’s attacking firepower, featuring the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Sterling.

Alternatively, Pochettino might opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Olise playing behind the striker as the number 10. This setup would give him more freedom to influence the game and combine seamlessly with the wingers and the striker.

While Chelsea boasts an array of midfield talent, Olise’s arrival could add valuable depth and tactical options. His versatility allows him to be deployed in various roles, giving Pochettino the flexibility to adapt his tactics to different opponents and match situations.

