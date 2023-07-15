How Chelsea May Lineup Against Wrexham With Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, And Gusto

As Chelsea prepares for their upcoming clash against Wrexham on the 20th of July, the recent signings of Christopher Nkunku as an attacking midfielder, Nicolas Jackson as a center forward, and Gusto as a right back have added depth and quality to their squad. Here’s a glimpse of how Chelsea may line up for this fixture, incorporating these new additions.

In goal, we can expect to see the reliable Kepa, who has been a consistent performer for the Blues. The defensive line is likely to feature Chilwell, who has been impressive in the left-back position, alongside the newly acquired Gusto (RB), who will provide pace and solidity. Colwill and Fofana are expected to build a solid partnership at the heart of the defense.

Chelsea’s midfield will witness the inclusion of the talented Christopher Nkunku, who will be deployed as an attacking midfielder. Nkunku’s creativity, vision, and ability to score goals will complement the team’s attacking prowess. Gallagher, known for his tireless work rate and defensive abilities, will occupy the defensive midfield role, offering protection to the backline. Enzo Fernandez is likely to retain his position as a dynamic box-to-box midfielder, contributing both defensively and in the attacking third.

Upfront, the new signing Nicolas Jackson will spearhead the attack as the center forward. His physicality, clinical finishing, and ability to hold up play will provide a different dimension to Chelsea’s attacking options. He will be supported by the likes of Mudryk and Madueke, who possess tremendous pace, skill, and the ability to create goal-scoring opportunities.

In summary, with the additions of Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, and Gusto, Chelsea boasts a formidable lineup that blends experience and youth, creativity and solidity. The team will aim to showcase their attacking prowess while maintaining a resolute defense against Wrexham on the 20th of July.

