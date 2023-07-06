SPORT

How Chelsea May Lineup Against Liverpool With Nkunku And Nicolas Jackson Leading The Attack

In an eagerly anticipated clash between two Premier League giants on the 13th of August, Chelsea faces Liverpool in what promises to be an enthralling encounter. Pochettino tactical acumen will be put to the test as he considers integrating new signings Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson into his starting lineup.

Chelsea’s backline is likely to remain solid with Kepa guarding the goal, while a sturdy trio of Reece James, Thiago Silva, and Fofana marshals the defense. In midfield, Enzo Fernandez tireless work rate and Santos distribution skills will provide a solid foundation for attacking play.

Up front, Sterling’s creative abilities make him a vital asset, alongside the electrifying duo of Nkunku and Jackson. Nkunku’s versatility and blistering pace offer a potent threat on the wings, while Jackson’s clinical finishing and intelligent movement add a new dimension to Chelsea’s attacking options.

This lineup provides Pochettino with a balance of defensive solidity and attacking prowess, capable of exploiting Liverpool’s vulnerabilities. The combination of Nkunku’s dynamism, Jackson’s lethal finishing, and the established talent within the squad makes Chelsea a formidable force to reckon with.

As the referee’s whistle blows on the EPL match day 1, all eyes will be on Pochettino’s strategic choices, hoping that this lineup can unlock Liverpool’s defense and secure a crucial victory for Chelsea.

