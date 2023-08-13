How Chelsea Manager May Change His Formation Against West Ham After Reece James Sustained An Injury

Following Reece James’s injury during the match against Liverpool today, Chelsea’s manager Pochettino is likely to consider changing the team’s formation for their upcoming game against West Ham. Reece James’s absence could lead to a tactical shift, prompting the manager to explore alternative defensive setups. One option might involve switching to a three-man backline, allowing the team to bolster the defense while maintaining attacking prowess.

With Reece James unavailable, the manager could choose to deploy a more traditional right-back or even experiment with a wing-back. This strategic adjustment could impact the team’s overall structure and attacking approach. However, the manager’s decision will also depend on the fitness levels of other key players and the analysis of West Ham’s playing style.

In conclusion, Reece James’s injury might prompt Chelsea’s manager Pochettino to reevaluate the team’s formation, potentially leading to tactical changes that could influence the dynamics of their game against West Ham.

