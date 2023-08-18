How Chelsea is turning into a formidable team this season

Chelsea football club earlier today announced the signing of hard tackling midfielder Romeo La, the exciting Belgian will link up with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park, with the likes of Conor Gallagher and Andrey Santos all part of the exciting midfield department.

Unlike the 2022-2023 football season where the team had a poor preseason followed by the slacking of Thomas Tuchel and appointing of inexperienced head coach Graham Potter, there is a sense of stability at Stamford bridge this time around with Mauricio Pochettino firmly in control.

Enzo Fernandez, Romeo La and Moises Caicedo Twitter photos

The owners have shown support and backed the revamping of the squad, on paper Chelsea now have one of the most balanced, young and exciting squad in the league.

Against Liverpool at the weekend, Jurgen Klopp side where completed outplayed for the majority of the game without even the presence of Moises Caicedo and Romeo La, starting from this weekend, they will be available for selection.

Conor Gallagher could thrill this season Twitter photos

A midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and any of Conor Gallagher or Romeo La will certainly be a force to reckon with in a midfield battle, their various skills compliments each other and will make Chelsea are hard side to play against.

In defence, Thiago Silva experience and the youth strong of Levi Colwil will be crucial in Mauricio Pochettino lineup while the duo of Reece James and Ben Chilwell could finally flourish in full back positions.

Reece James Twitter photos

They equally have able covers in those positions with Marc Cucurella, Ian Maatsen and Malo Gusto all standing by while in attack Chelsea could finally unleash the Ukrainian speedster Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mauricio Pochettino and Mykhailo Mudryk Twitter photos

The winger took over the Chelsea number ten shirt and could be central in attack alongside the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku who is out injured, Raheem Sterling, the skillful and left footed Noni Madueke and Armando Broja.

The Chelsea players are young, exciting and with Mauricio Pochettino in charge, nobody in the league will be want to face this Chelsea side this season.

Axel Disasi roars after scoring for Chelsea on his debut Twitter photos

