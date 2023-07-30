How Chelsea is Building a Team of the Youngest Midfielders in World Football in the Current Window

Chelsea has focused mainly on selling players who are deemed surplus to requirements or who do not want to be at the club in the current transfer window. They have so far sold the likes of Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

However, plans to replace the players who have left the club have also been worked upon. With Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, the club has focused majorly on signing young players. Currently, the Blues have the youngest squad in the English Premier League ahead of the new season, according to Transfermarkt.

Chelsea has signed some young midfielders in the current transfer window and as things look currently, the future of Chelsea’s midfield is in safe hands. The English Premier League club now has an amazing array of young midfielders who could become one of the best in their positions soon.

Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez last winter, making the young midfielder the most expensive player in their history. Such is faith Chelsea’s board had in him. He has shown his potential in the English Premier League last season and in the upcoming season, he would be hoping to take it up a notch.

This summer, Chelsea signed Andrey Santos and Kenedy Paez. Both players are aged 19 years and 16 years respectively. While Andrey Santos has joined Chelsea’s squad, Kenedy would remain with his current club until he turns 18.

Currently, the Blues have other young midfielders such as Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, and Conor Gallagher in their ranks.

Chelsea is also in negotiations to sign Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes and Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion. They also have their eyes on Lyon midfielder, Rayan Cherki and 22-year-old Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.

Johndominic01 (

)