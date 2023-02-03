How Chelsea is Becoming the ‘New Man City’ With Its Deadly Squad Depth

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea has signed as many as 18 players in the last two transfer windows and they have only allowed a few of their players to leave the club. This has ensured that the Blues have a very strong squad depth heading into the remainder of the season.

Chelsea’s squad depth brings to memory Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team. The Spanish manager always made sure there were at least two quality players in every position and this is something Chelsea successfully imitated.

Currently, the Blues have at least two quality players playing in every position, and by the time these stars finally gel, the Blues could be unstoppable as even injuries won’t affect them.

Chelsea has the luxury of calling on Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga between the stick. They can also play either Reece James or Cesar Azpiliqueta in the right-back position. They have five recognized senior centre-backs after Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana joined the club last summer while Benoit Badiashile was also added in the winter transfer window. Chelsea’s two senior right-backs are Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella.

The Blues are spoilt for choice in the middle of the pitch and their attack is also well-stocked. In midfield, there are three players for each position and the same goes for the right-wing, left-wing, and centre-forward roles.

