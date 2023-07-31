How Chelsea Have Improved in the Pre-season and How They Can Perform Next Season

Last season, Chelsea’s campaigns across various competitions saw them performing below-par, with their 12th position on the English Premier League table an evidence of how woeful the team is.

However, with the appointment of Mauricio Pochetinno as the team manager and signing of some players, their performances in the currently ongoing Pre-season have been impressive, thereby giving the club fans glimpse of hope that next season will be amazing for them.

In their 4 matches played, they won three while holding 1-1 stalemate against Newcastle United.

They managed to score 12 goals while conceding 4.

Their number of goals explains how the team’s previous struggles in front of goals is becoming seemingly solved.

Next season may be the London Blues season if they hold on to their current momentum.

Chelsea’s first game next season will be against Liverpool and how they fare against the Merseyside Club will be the real test for them.

