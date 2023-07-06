How Chelsea Have Been Strengthening The Squad Of Their Local Rivals In EPL This Summer

Chelsea will be aiming to contend for the Premier league title next season after the horrible performance of the West London club last season in the Premier league and across all competitions.

The West London club failed to secure the tickets for any European competition last season including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa league and the Europa Conference League so, the Blues are going to focus on just Domestic cups, including the FA Cup, EFL Cup and English Premier league trophy next season.

While Chelsea might be able to make themselves a ble contender for the Premier league title and other domestic Cups next season, the task could be harder for the West London club because they have been strengthening the squad of their rivals by selling their Top Players to them.

This summer, Chelsea have made more than .£150million from the transfer of Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount but the trio were all sold to Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United respectively.

Chelsea sold Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City for a fee of £30million including performance related add-on earlier this summer. The West London club also sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal for a fee of £65million while Mason Mount recently completed his transfer to Manchester United for a fee of £60million.

Chelsea made good money from the transfer of these Players. The West London club got a decent fee for Mateo Kovacic. They got a huge amount of money for Mason Mount despite the fact that he has just one year left on his contract while it still seems like a dream that Kai Havertz could command a transfer fee of over £50million after his abysmal performance in the last 3 seasons. However, it doesn’t rule out the fact that Chelsea sold these players to teams that could hinder them from winning the titles.

AminullahiMuritala (

)