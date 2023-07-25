How Chelsea Have Been Improving Their Squad This Summer With Elite Additions To The Team

Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo is Chelsea’s main target this summer as the West London club aims to reinforce their Midfield but the West London club hasn’t make any headway in their effort to sign Caicedo this summer.

According to Multiple reports, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion are currently at an impasse over the transfer of Moises Caicedo as Brighton has set a transfer fee of £100million on Moises Caicedo while Chelsea isn’t ready to meet that valuation.

Despite the stumbling block in the bid to get Moises Caicedo to West London this summer, Chelsea have added more talents to their team this summer.

The West London club has unveiled Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson as their new signings this summer while England Defender Levi Colwill and French Fullback Malo Gusto has also joined the first team at the expiration of their loan deal with Brighton and Lyon respectively.

Christopher Nkunku has already scored 2 goals for Chelsea in his two appearances in the ongoing Pre-season Friendly games in the United States while Nicolas Jackson has racked up 1 goal and 3 assists in 2 outing against Wrexham and Brighton.

Reece James had to stay back at Cobham because of injury concerns but Malo Gusto has been quite impressive as the Frenchman has owned up the Right-back position at Chelsea in the absence of Reece James.

AminullahiMuritala (

)